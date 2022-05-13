Blaze erupts in Dollar Tree store in North Hollywood with customers inside

A fire broke out Thursday night at a North Hollywood Dollar Tree store.

Crews responded to the blaze at the one-story building in the 6100 block of North Lankershim Boulevard at about 8:10 p.m.

Cell phone video showed flames erupting in one of the aisles while customers were inside.

The flames also briefly threatened an adjacent restaurant, but did not spread to it.

It took 84 firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

There were no injuries. Footage from the scene showed significant damage to the interior of the store.

The cause is under investigation.