Black Rock Fire in Joshua Tree forces evacuations

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

A wildfire in Joshua Tree National Park forced evacuations on Sunday, the park confirmed.

The blaze, named the Black Rock Fire, was first reported around 10:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire. By 12:30 p.m., it had expanded to cover more than 66 acres.

The National Park Service confirmed that it evacuated the Black Rock Campground, Black Rock Visitor Center and surrounding trails by Sunday afternoon. 

The campground is located in the northeast corner of the park and contains 99 campsites.

No damaged structures or injuries have been reported. No additional details, including a potential cause, have been revealed.

