Bishop O'Connell's alleged shooter is charged with murder

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced the man who allegedly shot and killed Los Angeles Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell has been charged with murder.

Carlos Medina, a 61-year-old Torrance resident and the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper, was arrested early Monday morning after what neighbors said was an hours-long standoff with authorities.

Wednesday, Gascon announced the murder charges and a special allegation that he personally used a firearm in the offense. If convicted, Medina faces 35 years to life in prison.

Gascon said the murder was a shock to all in the community as O'Connell worked with the most vulnerable.

First responders found the man, fondly referred to by members of the Catholic community as "Bishop Dave," suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the bedroom of his Hacienda Heights home just after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that while investigating the fatal shooting, which took place in in the 1500 block of Janlu Ave., detectives were unable to find any signs of forced entry and did not recover a firearm from the scene.

However, two firearms were recovered from Medina's residence following his arrest, which will be tested to determine if they are connected to O'Connell's death.

Investigators were able to locate Medina thanks to surveillance footage from the area that showed a dark-colored SUV pulling into O'Connell's driveway on Saturday before leaving a short time later.

While speaking at the press conference, Sheriff Luna said that neighbors of Medina mentioned he had been heard making disturbing remarks about O'Connell, claiming that the bishop owed him money.

A motive has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

They say that thus far throughout the investigation, Medina's wife has been fully cooperative with detectives.