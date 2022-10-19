Billie Jean King Library set to reopen weeks after transitioning to to-go service over security concerns

Weeks after transitioning to only to-go services for an unspecified an amount of time due to security concerns among staff members, Billie Jean King Library in Long Beach has announced that they will reopen their doors to the public over the weekend.

The library closed several weeks ago because of a number of security-related incidents as well as short-staffing as a result.

"Billie Jean King Main Library has extended its To-Go Service operations model as we continue to address staffing levels and specialized training to ensure a safe and welcoming library for all patrons and staff. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the library said on its website.

While signs on the door of the library read, "Library closed for approximately 2 weeks," all signs pointed to the library being closed for at least a month.

The library has reportedly had several situations where individuals have had a mental crises on property, some of which have required a police response.

"We come here and we always felt safe," said Ivonda Mitchell, who had planned on spending the day at the library with her two children. "I hope they can figure out what they're gonna do so they can make it safer for the residents of Long Beach."

Patrons are still able to pickup books and return them via to-go services, but anyone wishing to relax and take in all the library has to offer will have to wait.

Library officials indicated that they were working on a better security plan, as well as providing staff with special training to ensure they could handle additional incidents that may arise in the future.

They also noted that at some point in 2021, an 8-foot chain link fence was installed around the property to prevent people from illegally camping out on the premises while Lincoln Park was being constructed. The fence has since been taken down.

The library was opened in 2019, and reportedly cost $48 million.

In-person services are also available at the Mark Twain and Michelle Obama Neighborhood Libraries.