Crews battle "erratic" Bike Fire in Santa Clarita, leading to Los Angeles County evacuations

A rapidly growing brush fire prompted evacuation orders in Santa Clarita and nearby areas on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the blaze, named the Bike Fire, was estimated at 230 acres as of 2:37 p.m. It was located close to Camdria Estates Lane and Ravenhill Road, close to Golden Valley High School.

The cause of the fire was not known as of Sunday afternoon. It's unclear if any structures are threatened.

Aircraft were being mobilized to assist with the battle by 2:08 p.m., the Angeles National Forest said.

It's the second notable brush fire to break out in the Santa Clarita Valley in the last two weeks, after the 1,048-acre Bouquet Fire erupted near Castaic last weekend, forcing evacuation orders for many in the area. On Friday, a man was arrested for allegedly igniting the blaze by throwing a lit cigarette into a pile of fireworks.

Evacuation orders and warnings in place

According to the Angeles National Forest, the fire had "erratic" behavior and evacuation orders were issued by LA County officials in the following areas:

SCL-SULTUS

SCL-MACMILLAN

SCL-NADEU-A

SCL-SANDSOUTH-B

Evacuation warnings were issued in the following zones:

SCL-CRYSTALSPRINGS

SCL-WOODLAND

SCL-SANDSOUTH-A

SCL-NADEU-B

SCL-FAIROAKSRANCH

SCL-MEDLEYRIDGE

SCL-ROLLINGHILLS-B

LAC-E119-A

Cal Fire

An evacuation map can also be found here.

An animal shelter was available for small and large animals at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, which is located at 2551 W. Avenue H in Lancaster, according to Angeles National Forest officials, who are assisting Los Angeles County crews with the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.