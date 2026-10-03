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Evacuation warnings in place as LA County firefighters battle 100-acre Bouquet Fire near Castaic

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a nearly 100-acre brush fire burning in the Angeles National Forest near Castaic. 

The blaze, dubbed the Bouquet Fire, was reported at around 3 p.m. near Bouquet Canyon Road and Quarry Road, just northeast of Santa Clarita. 

As of 3:30 p.m., LACoFD officials told CBS LA that the fire had burned approximately 100 acres. According to Cal Fire, the fire was threatening structures and power lines in the area.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

Evacuation warnings issued

Firefighters issued evacuation warnings in the surrounding area at around 3:45 p.m. Zones under warning included:

  • LAC-E018
  • LAC-E020
  • LAC-E021
  • LAC-E031

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

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