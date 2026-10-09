Santa Clarita man faces federal arson charges for allegedly starting Bouquet Fire

A 70-year-old man from Santa Clarita has been charged with setting the Bouquet Fire, which burned more than 1,000 acres in the Angeles National Forest.

Rodney Ameile Saba is charged with arson involving federal property in connection with the wildfire, which started near his home on October 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The fire prompted evacuations orders and threatened structures and powerlines.

Moments before the fire, Saba allegedly warned a neighbor to expect a loud sound like a shotgun blast. Witnesses then heard a powerful explosion followed by Saba yelling for help and a fire quickly spreading up the hillside, prosecutors said.

Fire investigators with the U.S. Forest Service determined that fireworks probably caused the Bouquet Fire.

Investigators allege that Saba admitted to throwing a cigarette from his porch onto fireworks, causing them to explode and ignite the blaze.

Authorities later recovered a lighter, cigarettes, shotgun ammunition, and an aerial mortar firework from Saba's cabin, according to the complaint.

Authorities arrested Saba, who is expected to make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.