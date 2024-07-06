Big rig catches fire on 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, creating massive traffic snarl

A big rig carrying gasoline caught fire on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks on Saturday, creating a massive traffic snarl as firefighters worked to contain the situation.

The fire was first reported at around 9:40 p.m. on southbound lanes of the freeway near Ventura Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

Firefighters near a big rig carrying several thousand gallons worth of diesel fuel that had caught fire on southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. KCAL News

While there were no reports of a collision involving the truck, crews say that the truck may have been on fire while still driving down the road.

"It is now stopped in traffic lanes, with the tractor having been fully involved with fire," the LAFD statement said, noting that it was threatening the single trailer carrying fuel.

Firefighters say that the trailer, loaded with 7,600 gallons of diesel fuel, did not catch fire and did not appear to be leaking.

They say that a "minimal leak" of the fuel is attributed to the tractor's saddle tanks, which are used to propel the truck.

Just some of the miles worth of traffic stretching back from the big rig carrying gasoline that caught fire in Sherman Oaks. KCAL News

No injuries have been reported.

It's unclear exactly what sparked the fire.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the incident, where a large big rig could be seen surrounded by firefighters. Water and foam covered the road around the truck.

An extremely long line of cars held up by the firefight could be seen stretching backwards for miles.

California Highway Patrol officers issued a SigAlert for the incident and did not have a timetable as to when the road was expected to be reopened.