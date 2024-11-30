Watch CBS News
Big Bear Lake resident arrested after deputies find ounce of meth in her boot

By Dean Fioresi

Deputies arrested a Big Bear Lake woman who had an ounce of methamphetamine in her boot earlier this week. 

It happened on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at around 12:50 p.m. when deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Arroyo Drive and Lake View Drive near Big Bear Lake, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. 

"During the traffic stop, the front passenger, Karoline Kuikahi, was found to be concealing approximately one ounce of methamphetamine in her boot," the statement said. "The methamphetamine was determined to be transported for the purpose of sales."

Kuikahi was arrested and booked for felony transportation of a controlled substance and is being held on $40,000 bail, deputies said. She is scheduled for arraignment on Monday. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

