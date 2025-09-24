San Bernardino mountain towns anticipate financial struggles due to Highway 38's collapse in mudslides

Small business owners in the San Bernardino Mountains are already anticipating financial struggles due to Highway 38's partial collapse during heavy rain last week. With winter just around the corner, the closure of their main thoroughfare has triggered concern for what the coming months may bring.

The road gave way last week, when Tropical Storm Mario unleashed a series of powerful thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout Southern California. The land underneath the highway, surrounded by the scarred hills from recent wildfires, gave way, taking a large chunk of road with it.

Now, with their most accessible road closed for the foreseeable future, business owners are left guessing how their usual busy season will go.

"We put all of our everything into this place," said Monica Aguilar, who owns The Oaks restaurant. "It would be very sad if we don't make it because of Mother Nature."

The portion of Highway 38 that collapsed when the San Bernardino Mountains were hit by heavy rain from Tropical Storm Mario in September 2025. Caltrans District 8

She purchased the restaurant last year, and when the Line Fire erupted in 2024, she opened her doors to the hungry and exhausted firefighters working to save their community. Now, she's hopeful that the same community will make the same trip, even if it takes a little longer, to support her business.

"I get families now going, 'Hey! I know you. You fed my husband.' Or, 'My dad was here,'" she said. "That's what I hold onto in these times. That's what I hold onto — the community."

While it's unclear exactly when the road will be repaired and reopened to the public, some Big Bear locals tell CBS News Los Angeles that it could take between six months and a year.

They're urging people to take the extra time to still visit their community, especially with major events like Oktoberfest coming up.

"Fifty-five years now, Oktoberfest in Big Bear," said Dan McKernan, the PR Director for Big Bear's Oktoberfest celebrations. "We have three roads open."

Caltrans officials haven't provided a timeline for repairs, but people can still take SR-18 and SR-330 to reach the mountain communities.