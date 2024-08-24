Bicyclist dies weeks after being hit by car in Irvine

A bicyclist has died weeks after being hit by a car in Irvine.

The crash happened back on August 1 at around 1:20 p.m., when police and paramedics were dispatched to MacArthur Boulevard over the 405 Freeway in regards to a traffic collision, according to the Irvine Police Department.

They arrived to find the victim, since identified as 61-year-old Scott Andrew Morris, suffering from a moderate head injury after collided with a passing vehicle.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics where he remained until he died on Thursday.

"Based on the preliminary investigation at the time of the collision, Morris was riding his beach cruiser northbound on MacArthur in the number one right turn lane of the I-405 on-ramp when he made a sudden left turn into a Chevrolet Suburban as it was traveling in the lane next to him," the IPD statement said.

Morris' handlebar struck the front door and mirror of the SUV, which caused him to be thrown from his bicycle and land in the road.

Police say that he was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

The driver of the Suburban remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact detectives at (949) 724-7024.