Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour dates announced including stops in Los Angeles

Get your cowboy boots and hat ready because Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour is coming to Los Angeles.

Beyoncé announced she was going on tour leaving her fan base known as the "BeyHive" wondering what cities she would be making stops in.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: BeyoncÃ© performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Getty Images

Dates for the 22-show Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour have been officially announced. The tour will kick off in April with four nights in LA.

On Sunday, the Houston native took home three awards at the 67th annual Grammys, including her long-awaited album of the year, best country album and country duo/group performance, her website said.

"I just feel very full and very honored," she said to the crowd inside Crypto.com Arena after winning album of the year. "It's been many many years."

Beyoncé's LA tour dates:

April 28

May 1

May 4

May 7

After a stop in the city of Angels, she'll be making stops in Chicago, Ill.; East Rutherford, N.J.; London, U.K.; Paris, France; Houston, Texas; Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, Ga.

Several presale windows will open before tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14.

Her Cowboy Carter album was released in March 2024. It was her first country album with features from including like Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton and Post Malone.

CBS News reported Beyoncé drew inspiration for the album from growing up in Texas and watching performances at the Houston Rodeo. Beyoncé said it took five years to finish Cowboy Carter and she wanted the songs throughout the album to sound more down-home.

The last time Beyoncé went on tour was in 2023 for her Renaissance World Tour. It was her ninth concert tour.

Use this link to see the full list of tour dates.