3 major events in Los Angeles are expected to tie up the evening commute. Which freeways will be affected.

Afternoon commute expected to be impacted by major events across Los Angeles

Afternoon commute expected to be impacted by major events across Los Angeles

Afternoon commute expected to be impacted by major events across Los Angeles

Drivers across Los Angeles should anticipate extra traffic during their evening commute as three major events are expected to cause delays.

The LA Dodgers will be hosting the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium at 7:10 p.m. This will be the first game of a three-game series against the Marlins.

Drivers across Los Angeles should expect longer traffic times as three major events will increase delays. Getty Images

Parking gates will open two and a half hours before game time and stadium gates will open two hours before, according to the Major League Baseball website.

Roads affected for the Dodgers game:

5 Freeway

110 Freeway

101 Freeway

State Route 2

Grammy-award-winning icon Beyoncé will be kicking off her Cowboy Carter tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Parking lots at SoFi Stadium open at 4 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert is slated to begin at 7 p.m., according to SoFi's website.

She will be performing five nights at the venue before heading to Chicago.

Roads affected for the Beyoncé concert:

105 Freeway

110 Freeway

405 Freeway

About an hour after, just down the street, Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro will be performing his Cosa Nuestra World Tour at Intuit Dome.

The original concert date was moved from Saturday to accommodate the LA Clippers playoff game, the venue posted online. Intuit Dome's parking lots will open approximately four hours before the concert, which is expected to begin at 8 p.m.

Alejandro also performed on Friday and Sunday.

Roads affected for Rauw Alejandro concert:

105 Freeway

110 Freeway

405 Freeway

People attending the events are encouraged to use public transportation or opt for a ride-share option to limit congestion. Officials from the venues also recommend that people plan ahead and arrive early.