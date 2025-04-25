Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour is getting ready to kickoff at Sofi Stadium next week

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is getting ready to welcome fans and host Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour next week.

The Grammy-award winning artist will be kicking off her 22-show Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour at SoFi Stadium. She will be performing five nights.

"We are thrilled and so excited to welcome back cultural icon and trailblazer Beyonce to SoFi Stadium," said Christy Castillo Butcher, Senior VP of Programming and Booking for SoFi Stadium.

Beyonce accepts the Album of the Year award for "Cowboy Carter" at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Some points Castillo Butcher recommends fans remember are to arrive early, look into getting pre-purchased parking, only bring clear bags and remember the venue is cashless.

Parking lots at SoFi Stadium open at 4 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

Beyoncé's LA tour dates:

April 28

May 1

May 4

May 7

May 9

"With this run of shows in addition to her three shows that we hosted here in 2023, Beyonce will set a new record for the most overall performances of any artist at SoFi Stadium," Castillo Butcher said.

Beyoncé announced to her fan base known as the "BeyHive" that she was going on tour before the 67th annual Grammys, where she took home three awards.

After making her stops in Los Angeles, Beyoncé will be heading to Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, her hometown of Houston, Washington D.C. and Atlanta before wrapping up in Las Vegas.

The Cowboy Carter album was released in March 2024 and CBS News reported she drew inspiration from growing up in Texas and watching performances at the Houston Rodeo.

