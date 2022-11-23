Beverly Hills police arrest three suspects connected to armed robbery in May

Beverly Hills police have arrested three suspects connected to an armed robbery that occurred in May.

The initial crime took place on May 3 at a home in the 700 block of North Camden Drive.

"Multiple suspects entered the location and forced the residents to surrender their property," police said. "The suspects fled in a vehicle that was parked in the alley."

According to a statement, detectives investigating the case were able to identify five different suspects that they believe partook in the crime. They reviewed public and private surveillance footage, as well as processed the scene for physical evidence.

Officers were able to locate and detain three of the suspects via traffic stop, all of whom have been booked for various charges.

They arrested:

Charles Daniel Chiodo, of Sylmar, and booked him on on suspicion of felony robbery and possession of a firearm;

Joseph Michael Haberlack, of Sylmar, and booked him on suspicion of felony robbery;

Anthony Chavez Avila Jr., of Northridge, and booked him on suspicion of felony robbery.



Police have issued arrest warrants for the other two suspects who have yet to be located.

"Let this be a reminder to anyone thinking of committing a crime in Beverly Hills – You will be caught," said Police Chief Mark Stainbrook.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators with the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285- 2125.