Armed suspects rob home in Beverly Hills

Authorities are looking for a group of armed suspects who robbed a home in Beverly Hills Tuesday morning.

The robbery was reported at 5:10 a.m. in the 700 block of North Camden Drive, Beverly Hills police report.

The suspects forced their way into the home and stole personal items from the victims inside, police said. No one was hurt.

Police believe the robbery was not random in nature, but targeted.

No suspect information or details were released. There was no word on whether the robbery was captured on security video.

"Detectives are actively following up on leads and making progress in the investigation," police said in a news release.

Last week, three suspects were arrested for assaulting and robbing a man on a street in Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills police report that the city has seen a rise in violent crimes over the past three years. The city has installed more than 2,000 surveillance cameras in an effort to curb the crime spike.