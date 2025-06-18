Beverly Grove residents express concerns over abandoned apartment buildings overtaken by squatters

Some Beverly Grove residents are expressing their concerns over a group of abandoned apartment buildings that have been overtaken by squatters.

They say that their usually quiet street has been hit with a rash of fights, fires and people using drugs because of the nearly 20 people that took up house in the vacant buildings at the corner of Flores Street and W. Third Street.

"It's horrible and it's very scary," said Lauren Green, who lives near the complex of apartments. "The buildings are not secure and there's not a solid fence to keep vagrants, homeless, unhoused, whatever you want to call anybody that is living without paying rent on a beautiful, beautiful street."

Though the buildings are surrounded by a large fence, residents say that hasn't stopped anyone from gaining access.

Green says that she has had to change the route she typically took when walking her dog because of the people living inside.

"I've seen some horrible, horrible people doing horrible things and they have come after me," she claimed.

She's one of many who say that the issues come at any time of the day, along with Margaret Ruskin.

"It's become a real serious public safety issue, I mean they knock on windows when they are too, I am assuming, drugged up to know how to get back in," Ruskin said.

Since the group of squatters moved in a few months ago, residents say they have counted at least seven fires stemming from the buildings.

Beverly Grove city leaders say that the issue lies with the property owner.

"We've made it clear that the owner must take full responsibility for addressing safety and nuisance issues on-site," said a statement shared by a spokesperson for Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky. "Our office has also flagged the matter with the Department of Building and Safety and Code Enforcement and LAPD."

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the property manager but has not yet heard back.