Crews battle greater alarm Beverly Crest house fire

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling flames at a home in Beverly Crest, north of Sunset Boulevard.

The house fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Delfern Drive. About 100 firefighters are at the scene of the "greater alarm incident," according to LAFD.

One chimney at the large, two-story house is partially collapsed. Crews initially observed light smoke on the second floor, and aerial footage shows firefighters tackling the blaze with hoses, standing on the roof.

All occupants and workers on the property are accounted for and safe, and no injuries have been reported, according to LAFD.