Thousands of beer cans littered across westbound 210 Freeway in Azusa after semi-truck crash

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

KCAL News

Cases of beer were scattered across the westbound 210 Freeway in Azusa on Tuesday morning after a semi-truck crash.

A semi-truck carrying cases of beer nearly folded in half, causing nearly 5,000 beer cans to scatter across the freeway.  

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for the freeway just west of Vernon Avenue. The CHP said the two right lanes will be closed for several hours as crews work to clear the roadway.

KCA News has also issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about the impact on their morning commute.

It is unclear how the crash occurred. No injuries were reported.

Officials are urging drivers to travel with caution to be observant of crews working in the area. 

