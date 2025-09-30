Thousands of beer cans littered across westbound 210 Freeway in Azusa after semi-truck crash

Cases of beer were scattered across the westbound 210 Freeway in Azusa on Tuesday morning after a semi-truck crash.

A semi-truck carrying cases of beer nearly folded in half, causing nearly 5,000 beer cans to scatter across the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for the freeway just west of Vernon Avenue. The CHP said the two right lanes will be closed for several hours as crews work to clear the roadway.

KCA News has also issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about the impact on their morning commute.

It is unclear how the crash occurred. No injuries were reported.

Officials are urging drivers to travel with caution to be observant of crews working in the area.