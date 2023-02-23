Bear Valley school district closes schools Thursday due to weather

Bear Valley Unified School District closed its schools due to weather conditions Thursday.

The Bear Valley Unified School District states on its website:

"Due to inclement weather and unsafe road conditions, there will not be school on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Please stay safe."

The following schools are closed Thursday:

Baldwin Lane Elementary

Big Bear High School

Big Bear Middle School

Bear Valley Virtual Academy

Chautauqua High School

Fallsvale Elementary

North Shore Elementary

For continuing coverage of this week's winter storm, check out KCAL News live updates here.