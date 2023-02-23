Bear Valley school district closes schools Thursday due to weather
Bear Valley Unified School District closed its schools due to weather conditions Thursday.
The Bear Valley Unified School District states on its website:
"Due to inclement weather and unsafe road conditions, there will not be school on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Please stay safe."
The following schools are closed Thursday:
