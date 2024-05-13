BeachLife organizers offer refunds for festivalgoers who evacuated because of high winds

BeachLife festival organizers are offering various refunds for attendees who had their experience cut short, as high winds shut down the three-day Redondo Beach festival early on its last day, Sunday May 5.

Organizers sent out a refund request form, stating that they care about the fans and agreed with the fire chief's May 5 call to prioritize public safety, and evacuate the event.



Starting Monday, May 13, refund requests can be filed online, with the claim window staying open for 30 days.

Refund offers range from a free Sunday pass for 2025, to partial and full refunds for the one-day, May 5, ticket price.

"We've been working diligently with our advisors, the artists, and our moral compass and responsibility to our music fans to develop a plan to compensate fans that came to see one of the several bands that didn't get the opportunity to play," BeachLife Festival co-founders Allen Sanford and Rob Lissner wrote.

High winds hit Los Angeles on May 5, and around 5:30 p.m., festival organizers initially called to postpone the event for at least an hour because of the weather, as winds kicked up.

Winds in fact reached 40 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 51 miles per hour, leading to city public safety officials to call for the cancellation of the event.

Evacuation orders at the beachfront festival were issued and by 5:50 p.m. 95 % of the 7,500 attendees had cleared out, three hours before the festival's end.

ZZ Top had just performed as the winds kicked up, but the Trey Anastasio Band and My Morning Jacket were not able to go on.

The following options are available for Sunday single ticket holders:

A free Sunday single-day pass for May 2025; or,

A Partial refund of 75% of your ticket price if you enjoyed part of the day from 11-5pm; or,

A Full refund of your ticket if you believe you are entitled to one and/or had not arrived on-site before we evacuated

For 3-Day purchasers, the following options are available:

A free Sunday single-day pass for May 2025; or,

A Partial refund of 25% of your ticket price if you enjoyed part of the day from 11-5pm; or,

A Full 33.33% refund of your ticket if you believe you are entitled to one and/or had not arrived on-site before we evacuated

BeachLife May 2024 Sunday Refund Request