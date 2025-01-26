Watch CBS News
Local News

Beachgoers urged to avoid water at LA County beaches due to rainfall contaminants

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Beachgoers in Los Angeles County are being urged to avoid any contact with the water, particularly near storm drains, creeks, and rivers.

The Ocean Quality Rain Advisory is expected to remain in place for all county beaches until 8 a.m. Thursday.

"Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall," the advisory warned. 

Public health officials caution that anyone who enters the water in these areas could risk illness, and the advisory may be extended if rainfall continues.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.