Beachgoers urged to avoid water at LA County beaches due to rainfall contaminants

Beachgoers in Los Angeles County are being urged to avoid any contact with the water, particularly near storm drains, creeks, and rivers.

The Ocean Quality Rain Advisory is expected to remain in place for all county beaches until 8 a.m. Thursday.

"Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall," the advisory warned.

Public health officials caution that anyone who enters the water in these areas could risk illness, and the advisory may be extended if rainfall continues.