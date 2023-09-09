Hurricane Jova expected to bring big waves and rip currents to SoCal

As a heat wave sweeps through Southern California, making many want to go to the beach, experts are warning that Hurricane Jova will bring big waves and dangerous rip currents to the ocean.

Hurricane Jova had maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, as of Friday and was off the coast of the Baja Peninsula in Mexico.

Four to seven-foot waves are expected in Los Angeles and Orange County over the weekend.

"If I see a big wave, I'm going back to the land!" said Marina Covacho, a beachgoer Friday.

Santa Monica is expected to have a high of 81 degrees on Saturday. Lifeguards said the beaches will be packed but advised that with high surf, big crashing waves can cause injuries to swimmers and surfers.