Watch CBS News
Local News

Beach closed after great white shark spotted off coast of Huntington Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A stretch of beach in Huntington Beach was closed on Wednesday due to a shark sighting. 

City officials said that the 6-to-7-foot great white shark was spotted at around 8:10 a.m., at which point they closed the beach a mile in each direction from Lifeguard Tower 26. 

The closure is in place on the beach that runs from Seapoint Street to 14th Street, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. 

The beach will remain closed until 8 a.m. on Thursday morning as Marine Safety crews search for the shark. People are advised to stay away from the water until that time. 

Lifeguards kept an eye on the water throughout the day to see if they could also spot it. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.