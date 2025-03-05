Beach closed after great white shark spotted off coast of Huntington Beach

A stretch of beach in Huntington Beach was closed on Wednesday due to a shark sighting.

City officials said that the 6-to-7-foot great white shark was spotted at around 8:10 a.m., at which point they closed the beach a mile in each direction from Lifeguard Tower 26.

The closure is in place on the beach that runs from Seapoint Street to 14th Street, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The beach will remain closed until 8 a.m. on Thursday morning as Marine Safety crews search for the shark. People are advised to stay away from the water until that time.

Lifeguards kept an eye on the water throughout the day to see if they could also spot it.