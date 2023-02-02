Battle of the hotdogs

Hotdog meals under $2 feed hungry shoppers at both Costco and Sam's Club. Jasmine Veil takes on the hotdog war, with a taste-off to find the best.

Costco has held its $1.50 hotdog and soda combo price since the 1980's. Sam's Club also serves the $1.50 hotdog/ soda meal, but just a few months ago, they threw a punch at the price -- lowering theirs to $1.38. They said it's indicative of its journey to make the Sam's Club membership the most valuable

Food Blogger Eddie Sanchez of Hungry in LA tells the story where Costco's cofounder told the CEO to never change the $1.50 price and he says Costco seems to be the more popular choice. "For $1.50, you can't even buy a street taco for that price," said Sanchez.

Jasmine Veil took on the cheap meat that appeals to the masses, tasting dogs from both places. "Costco is the winner, in my opinion," she said.