Barricade suspect found dead following hours-long standoff in Hollywood; 101 FWY temporarily shut down by CHP

Gunshot heard during eviction standoff in Hollywood Hills, 101 Freeway shut down by CHP

Gunshot heard during eviction standoff in Hollywood Hills, 101 Freeway shut down by CHP

Gunshot heard during eviction standoff in Hollywood Hills, 101 Freeway shut down by CHP

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were engaged in a lengthy standoff with an armed suspect in Hollywood on Thursday. After several hours, the suspect was found dead inside of the apartment.

Deputies were initially dispatched to the scene in order to serve an eviction notice to a person living in an apartment in the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood. When they arrived and knocked on the door, they heard a single gunshot, which prompted the standoff.

As the incident continued, LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau team and a bomb squad were both called to the scene.

After several hours, a Crisis Negotiation team on the scene reported that no one had been able to make contact with the person believed to be inside the apartment where deputies attempted to serve the eviction notice.

"SEB deputies conducted tactical surveillance and made entry into the location, where they located the suspect deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," LASD said at around 1:45 p.m.

Other residents living in the building were evacuated during the standoff, but have since been allowed to return to their homes.

No additional injuries were reported.

Around 9:40 a.m., the entire 101 Freeway was shut down in both directions near Cahuenga Boulevard by the California Highway Patrol as a safety precaution.

Traffic on surface streets was routed away from the area as a precaution, and a command post was established.

All lanes have since reopened to traffic.