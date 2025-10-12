Part of Azusa neighborhood evacuated as LA County deputies investigate suspicious device found in yard of home

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating the discovery of a suspicious device in the backyard of a home in Azusa on Sunday night.

The incident began earlier in the day, when the item was found during construction, LASD deputies told CBS News Los Angeles.

As a precaution, they ordered homes in the surrounding area to be evacuated as their investigation continued. An arson explosives detective was called to assist with the incident.

Deputies did not say how long they expected the investigation to last and were unable to provide further information on the device that was located.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.