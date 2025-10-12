Watch CBS News
Local News

Part of Azusa neighborhood evacuated as LA County deputies investigate suspicious device found in yard of home

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating the discovery of a suspicious device in the backyard of a home in Azusa on Sunday night. 

The incident began earlier in the day, when the item was found during construction, LASD deputies told CBS News Los Angeles. 

As a precaution, they ordered homes in the surrounding area to be evacuated as their investigation continued. An arson explosives detective was called to assist with the incident. 

Deputies did not say how long they expected the investigation to last and were unable to provide further information on the device that was located. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue