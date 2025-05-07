Azusa police salute K9 Hailey as she retires, fighting cancer

The Azusa Police Department sent off K9 Hailey into her retirement with full honors Wednesday, as the five-year veteran battles lymphoma cancer.

K9 Hailey has served as a police narcotics dog, working alongside both state and federal agencies.

"She's served honorably and in the course of her duties she's been involved in the seizure of over 500 pounds of meth, 200 pounds of cocaine, over 100 pounds of fentanyl and recovered approximately $3 million in drug money," Captain Robert Landeros said.

She was recently diagnosed with cancer and will "spend her days being spoiled, eating and relaxing," in the care of her department handler.

K9 Hailey conducts her final "search" during her department retirement celebration. KCAL News

"Her strength, loyalty, and heart have never wavered—even in the face of illness," Azusa PD wrote on Instagram.

The department led a procession for Hailey, taking the K9 to her final "search" with the normal ceremonial radio broadcast for retiring employees.

"Final transmission for K9 Hailey," could be heard over the department's radio system.

"Today we honor the retirement of K9 Hailey after nearly five years of loyal and courageous service to the Azusa Police Department. K9 Hailey worked tirelessly locating illegal narcotics on both the state and federal sides of law enforcement … rest easy K9 Hailey. You are now 10-10."