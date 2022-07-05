Watch CBS News
Azusa man suffers serious injuries due to fireworks explosion

By CBSLA Staff

Montebello man killed, Azusa man injured in illegal fireworks accidents
A man was hospitalized following a fireworks explosion in Azusa Monday evening. 

According to authorities, the man was reportedly lighting fireworks in the 18000 block of Glenlyn Drive at around 9 p.m. 

He suffered several lacerations to his face and arms, as well as bad burns. However, his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. 

Paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment. 

Footage from the scene showed the man hunched over in pain as he was tended to at the scene of the incident. 

San Dimas Sheriff's Station investigators were still unsure if the man was using the fireworks legally or not, as they continued their investigation into Tuesday morning. 

In Montebello, a similar incident left a man dead after an illegal firework explosion killed him

July 5, 2022

