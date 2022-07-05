Montebello man dies after illegal firework explosion sends him to the hospital
An adult man has died after an illegal firework explosion seriously injured him in Montebello.
According to the city's police department, the man was handling illegal fireworks in the 1400 block of Germain Drive when he was seriously injured by an explosion. Crews took him to the hospital where he later died.
Safe and sane fireworks are legal in Montebello but the one that the man was handling did not fall under that category.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.