Avelo Airlines to stop flights out of Hollywood Burbank Airport

Beginning next month, Avelo Airlines will start closing its hub at Hollywood Burbank Airport before eventually ceasing its Southern California operations by the end of the year.

"This was not an easy decision," Avelo wrote in a statement. "Our company's deepest operational roots are in BUR, having launched our first flight there over four years ago during the COVID pandemic."

On Aug. 12, Avelo will only have one aircraft operating out of Burbank before closing its only base on the West Coast on Dec. 2. The budget airliner plans to move the jets to other hubs.

"We believe the continuation of service from BUR in the current operating environment will not deliver adequate financial returns in a highly competitive backdrop," Avelo wrote in a statement. "We intend to redeploy these BUR aircraft to business areas where we see more efficient longer-term growth prospects, while also building depth and breadth to our East Coast operation."

Avelo offers flights across the U.S. and to international destinations including the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico. It operates out of eight hubs across the U.S., flying out of airports in North Carolina, Florida, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

The airline said employees in California will be given the opportunity to transfer to another base. Customers can receive a refund for booked flights by visiting the "Manage Trips" section of Avelo's website.