Authorities searching for suspects connected to fatal shooting in Westminster

Authorities are searching for multiple suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Westminster on Sunday.

Officers with Westminster Police Department were initially dispatched to an apartment complex on Magnolia Street at around 4:10 p.m., though couldn't locate any evidence of such an incident and cleared the scene. About 20 minutes later, officers with Fountain Valley Police Department were made aware of a gunshot victim in a van outside of a gas station on Edinger Avenue.

Investigators worked together to determine that the two were likely connected, since reports from the initial scene on Magnolia Street detailed that witnesses could hear an argument before gunshots rang out, where a white van was seen fleeing from the area moments after.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Huntington Beach resident Donald John Ratzlaff. The driver of the van was nowhere to be seen as officers scoured the area.

Ratzlaff had a lengthy criminal history, including assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, attempted solicitation to commit a crime and admitted a sentencing enhancement for gang activity and was sentenced to five years in prison, according to court records.

He was also facing another misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Police noted that he had a criminal history dating back to 1997, which included the likes of car theft, petty theft, burglary and possession of stolen property and stolen vehicles.

Officers were unable to provide additional information on suspects linked to the shooting.

Anyone with information relevant to investigators was asked to call detectives at (714) 548-3759.