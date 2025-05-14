Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for suspect in Paramount shooting that left 2 women, 2 children hospitalized

By
Dean Fioresi
Authorities are searching for the alleged gunman who shot two women and two children in Paramount over the weekend. 

It happened at around 9 p.m. in the 7000 block of Somerset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

They were called to the scene after hearing reports of a shooting and arrived to find four people suffering from gunshot wounds. All four were taken to nearby hospitals in critical but stable condition. 

None have yet been identified, but investigators said that two were children, a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, and two were women, aged 41 and 22. The younger woman has since been released from the hospital. 

Deputies say that an unknown car was seen fleeing from the area after the shooting. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LASD detectives at (562) 623-3500.

An Instagram post from the City of Paramount reported that the shooting took place at the Skate Village Park, which is located at 7718 Somerset Boulevard.

"Our thoughts are with the victims currently receiving medical care, and we extend our heartfelt wishes for their recovery," the post said.

