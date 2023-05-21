Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for missing teenage brothers from Palmdale

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a pair of missing teenage brothers from Palmdale. 

Vergil Delucas, 15, and Joseph Delucas, 17, were last seen together at around 3 p.m. back on April 27 in the 37600 block of Hammer Street, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies believe that the brothers may have been headed to the 11000 block of East Avenue R-2 in Littlerock. 

Vergil Delucas has been described as a Hispanic male who stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Joseph Delucas is also a Hispanic male who is about 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about the duo's whereabouts was asked to contact deputies at (661) 272-2400.

