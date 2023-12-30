Authorities searching for missing 72-year-old Willowbrook woman with dementia

Authorities are searching for a missing 72-year-old woman from Willowbrook who has dementia.

Missing person bulletin for Margarita Salas Reyes. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Margarita Salas Reyes was last seen Friday evening at around 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of 126th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Reyes is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and white gown with dark gray sweatpants.

Anyone with more information on Reyes' whereabouts is urged to contact LASD's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.