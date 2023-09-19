Authorities search for suspects after officer-involved shooting in Compton

A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a shooting with multiple suspects in Compton and authorities are searching for the people involved.

The shots fired call was reported at around 11:30 p.m. Monday at Alondra Boulevard and Aprilla Avenue, east of Burrell-MacDonald Park. A CHP spokesman said initial reports from the scene indicated the suspects smashed into the CHP officers' vehicle after trying to run over an officer who was outside the vehicle and the officer then shot at the suspects.

The suspects drove away from the scene and a white Kia Optima was found on Cypress Avenue, west of Aprilla with several bullet holes in its windshield.

Officers are still looking for the suspects and Avalon Boulevard is closed in both directions as the investigation continues.