Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities find 3 Los Angeles County kids who went missing exiting Metro train

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The three boys who went missing Monday night after taking a ride on a Metro train in Los Angeles County have been located, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday morning that Kenneth Jones III, 11, Jake Belvin, 12 and Zackarie Vega, 12, were each found. They didn't state where the boys were found.

"Thank you to the public, the media, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for the three boys," the department said in a statement.

The three boys were reported missing after they took a train from the 700 block of West Cypress Street in San Dimas to Pomona.

No additional details, including how the boys were located, were immediately made available.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue