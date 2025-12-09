Authorities find 3 Los Angeles County kids who went missing exiting Metro train

The three boys who went missing Monday night after taking a ride on a Metro train in Los Angeles County have been located, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday morning that Kenneth Jones III, 11, Jake Belvin, 12 and Zackarie Vega, 12, were each found. They didn't state where the boys were found.

"Thank you to the public, the media, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for the three boys," the department said in a statement.

The three boys were reported missing after they took a train from the 700 block of West Cypress Street in San Dimas to Pomona.

No additional details, including how the boys were located, were immediately made available.