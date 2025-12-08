3 LA County kids missing after exiting Metro train in Pomona
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asked for help finding three boys who went missing on Monday after exiting a Metro train in Pomona.
Deputies said Kenneth Jones III, 11, Jake Belvin, 12 and Zackarie Vega, 12, took a train from the 700 block of West Cypress Street in San Dimas. Security cameras captured them exiting the train in Pomona.
Investigators said Jones is 4-foot-8, has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and a gray jacket.
Belvin is about 5-foot-4, has short brown hair and eyes. Deputies said he was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and green pants.
Vega is about 4-foot-7, with short blonde hair and green eyes. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, gray sweatpants and a black backpack.
Deputies urged any with information about this incident to call the San Dimas Station at (909) 450-2700. Those who prefer to remain anonymous, please call LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or visit their website lacrimestoppers.org.