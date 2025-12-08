Watch CBS News
3 LA County kids missing after exiting Metro train in Pomona

Matthew Rodriguez
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asked for help finding three boys who went missing on Monday after exiting a Metro train in Pomona. 

Deputies said Kenneth Jones III, 11, Jake Belvin, 12 and Zackarie Vega, 12, took a train from the 700 block of West Cypress Street in San Dimas. Security cameras captured them exiting the train in Pomona. 

Investigators said Jones is 4-foot-8, has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and a gray jacket. 

Belvin is about 5-foot-4, has short brown hair and eyes. Deputies said he was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and green pants. 

Vega is about 4-foot-7, with short blonde hair and green eyes. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, gray sweatpants and a black backpack. 

missing-kids-pomona.png
The LA County Sheriff's Department is searching for these three boys who disappeared on Monday.  LA County Sheriff's Department

Deputies urged any with information about this incident to call the San Dimas Station at (909) 450-2700. Those who prefer to remain anonymous, please call LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or visit their website lacrimestoppers.org.

