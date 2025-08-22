Attorneys demand investigation into federal immigration agent shooting at San Bernardino, California man's truck

Attorneys are demanding a criminal investigation into the actions of federal immigration enforcement agents after officers allegedly shot at a San Bernardino man's truck last week as he was driving with his teenage son.

The truck Francisco Longoria was driving the morning of August 16 was parked in the driveway of his home, where Friday's news conference took place. A smashed window and bullet holes could be seen on the passenger side of the vehicle.

"We're here to call upon city, county and state officials, asking them to investigate this shooting because there is a lot that we don't know," attorney Jason Sanchez said at the news conference.

Both parties involved, the Department of Homeland Security and Longoria, have differing versions of events on August 16.

According to an Aug. 17 DHS summary of the event, a person refused to exit his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop while a targeted immigration enforcement operation was taking place. The agency said the man "drove his car at the officers," striking two.

At that point, the officers fired multiple shots at the vehicle, which had three people inside at the time. No one was struck and the driver escaped the scene.

Longoria's account, as told by his attorneys, claims that he was driving home when several people stopped him in an unmarked car. Individuals wearing different uniforms and masks approached his truck, "some with guns drawn, and attempted to gain access to his vehicle, without identifying themselves and without presenting a warrant," Sanchez said. "They then smashed the window in an attempt to gain entry to the vehicle and hit Mr. Longoria."

Shots were allegedly fired into the passenger side of the truck where the teenager was sitting, as Longoria fled, according to attorneys. Sanchez said at the news conference that DHS has identified the masked individuals as their agents, and he said they claim they were acting in self-defense.

Longoria's family said earlier that he has lived in the United States for 23 years but has been continually denied citizenship. His three children are U.S. citizens and the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice said earlier that the man has no criminal record.

"Where is their warrant? Why were they shooting if they feared they were going to be run over? Why were they shooting at the passenger side of the vehicle? Where are those bullet casings? Where is any other video? Why if there was a shooting, hasn't there been an investigation yet?" Sanchez said.

"Those are the answers we would like to know."

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the US Department of Homeland Security and is awaiting a response.