ATF, DOJ: Fugitive gang member, YouTube rapper from Denver could be hiding in California

Federal agents say a Denver gang member and rapper with thousands of followers on YouTube is a fugitive from the law and could be hiding in California.

Moses Phillip Fernandez, Jr., known as rapper FBP Moe on YouTube, remains at large after nine of his fellow gang members were arrested by a task force in Denver last week. Ten of the members of the gang that calls itself "FBP" (Few But Plenty) were indicted last week on 114 felony counts involving 47 victims, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The gang's crimes include assault and drive-by shootings of rivals, and some of Fernandez's music "brilliantly described many of their crimes," according to ATF spokeswoman Ginger Colbrun.

(credit: ATF)

In a number of FBP Moe's music videos, he flashes gang signs and raps about leaving rivals "gone six feet" and "leave him on the scene" before passing him to "the team." A number of the videos feature other rappers who also add "FBP" to their monikers.

Federal officials say Fernandez is known to frequent Las Vegas, but could be in any of the western states.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Fernandez. Anyone with information about him or his whereabouts can call (888) ATF-TIPS (289-8477) or via email at ATFtips@atf.gov.