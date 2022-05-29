Watch CBS News
At least 26 flights cancelled at LAX; thousands more across the nation

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Flights cancelled at LAX, nationwide in middle of Memorial Day Weekend
Flights cancelled at LAX, nationwide in middle of Memorial Day Weekend 00:18

Right in the middle of the Memorial Day Weekend, travelers at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday saw their flights be delayed or cancelled due to a wave of national flight cancellations. 

LAX had 26 flight cancellations on Saturday involving a combination of departing and arriving flights, according to the airport's public information officer. 

More than twelve hundred flights across the nation have been cancelled this weekend due to air traffic control issues. 

According to the flight tracking site FlightAware.com, three cancellations were reported Saturday at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, but none were announced at Hollywood/Burbank Airport or Long Beach Airport.  

