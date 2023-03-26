At least 1 person killed in rollover crash on Sixth Street Bridge

At least 1 person killed in rollover crash on Sixth Street Bridge

At least one person has been killed after a rollover crash on the Sixth Street Bridge.

Four lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway remained closed where the car landed following the crash, which unfolded at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Rescue crews used the Jaws of Life to try to extract the driver from the car, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the southbound side of the thoroughfare at Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights while the crash is investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.