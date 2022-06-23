Watch CBS News
Local News

Assault with deadly weapon suspect taken into custody in Lakewood following brief pursuit, standoff

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Deputies detain assault, pursuit suspect in Lakewood
Deputies detain assault, pursuit suspect in Lakewood 00:27

A man wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon was arrested in Lakewood Thursday morning. 

The original incident reportedly occurred Wednesday, though circumstances were not made immediately clear by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.

However, when the suspect was spotted on Thursday, deputies engaged in pursuit at around 10:30 a.m. in Compton. 

As the suspect fled through the Lakewood area, he crashed his vehicle near Studebaker Road and Airline Avenue, where he fled on foot into what appeared to be an apartment complex. 

At around 11:00 a.m., the suspect was seen being taken into custody via Sky2 which was over the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 11:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.