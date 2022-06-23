Assault with deadly weapon suspect taken into custody in Lakewood following brief pursuit, standoff

A man wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon was arrested in Lakewood Thursday morning.

The original incident reportedly occurred Wednesday, though circumstances were not made immediately clear by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.

However, when the suspect was spotted on Thursday, deputies engaged in pursuit at around 10:30 a.m. in Compton.

As the suspect fled through the Lakewood area, he crashed his vehicle near Studebaker Road and Airline Avenue, where he fled on foot into what appeared to be an apartment complex.

At around 11:00 a.m., the suspect was seen being taken into custody via Sky2 which was over the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.