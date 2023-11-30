Assault suspect shot by police in Valley Glen

An alleged assault with a deadly weapon suspect was shot by police in Valley Glen on Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene, located near Lauren Canyon Boulevard and Saticoy Street, at around 2:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

While circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, officers have confirmed that they shot the suspect, a man in his 60s. He was taken to a nearby hospital and his status is not immediately known.

Traffic in the surrounding area is expected to be heavily impacted while the investigation continues.

With SkyCal overhead, a knife, hatchet and screwdriver could all be seen on the sidewalk next to a numbers of clothes strewn about the ground.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.