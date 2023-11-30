Watch CBS News
Local News

Assault suspect shot by police in Valley Glen

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An alleged assault with a deadly weapon suspect was shot by police in Valley Glen on Thursday. 

Officers were called to the scene, located near Lauren Canyon Boulevard and Saticoy Street, at around 2:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

While circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, officers have confirmed that they shot the suspect, a man in his 60s. He was taken to a nearby hospital and his status is not immediately known. 

Traffic in the surrounding area is expected to be heavily impacted while the investigation continues. 

With SkyCal overhead, a knife, hatchet and screwdriver could all be seen on the sidewalk next to a numbers of clothes strewn about the ground. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 4:46 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.