Man arrested for assault during Rüfüs Du Sol concert at Rose Bowl

Concertgoer shares "chaotic" night during Rüfüs Du Sol at the Rose Bowl

Concertgoer shares "chaotic" night during Rüfüs Du Sol at the Rose Bowl

Concertgoer shares "chaotic" night during Rüfüs Du Sol at the Rose Bowl

Pasadena police arrested a Hawthorne man after he allegedly attacked three people during a Rüfüs Du Sol concert at the Rose Bowl last weekend.

Officers said 23-year-old Julio Cesar Lopez allegedly started attacking concertgoers because of a spilled drink, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Investigators filed their case with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. They asked anyone with information on the alleged assault to call police at (626) 744-4241. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.

Rüfüs Du Sol denounced the attack on their Instagram page, calling the alleged assault "unacceptable."

"We have been heartbroken to hear of the act of violence that took place during the opening act on Saturday," the band wrote. "This type of behavior is completely unacceptable anywhere and the fact that this happened at one of our shows was devastating to learn about."

The attack was one of the several concerns concertgoers raised about the "chaotic" night at the stadium.

"I will never go to the Rose Bowl again," concertgoer Derric Dalton said. "This was a concert, or it was meant to be, but it wasn't. It was a chaotic, dangerous mess, and I'm so angry about it."