Pasadena police investigate alleged assault at Rose Bowl concert

The Pasadena Police Department is searching for the man who allegedly knocked a woman unconscious at a Rose Bowl concert this weekend.

The alleged assault happened during the Rüfüs Du Sol concert Saturday night after a dispute over a spilled drink.

Rüfüs Du Sol denounced the assault on their Instagram page, calling the alleged assault "unacceptable."

"We have been heart broken to hear of the act of violence that took place during the opening act on Saturday," the band wrote. "This type of behavior is completely unacceptable anywhere and the fact that this happened at one of our shows was devastating to learn about."

It was one of the concerns concertgoers raised about the "chaotic" night at the stadium.

"I will never go to the Rose Bowl again," concertgoer Derric Dalton said. "This was a concert, or it was meant to be, but it wasn't. It was a chaotic, dangerous mess, and I'm so angry about it."

Social media users echoed Dalton's sentiment following the Saturday night event, raising concerns about massive crowds crammed into the venue.

"The show started around 9 p.m.," Dalton said. "Thousands of people started pouring in from every direction, standing on top of chairs in the aisles, in the corridors, blocking the exits, swarming the ADA section. It was awful."

Dalton said he was worried about an event similar to the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston.

"I left after 15 minutes because I was afraid of being trampled," he said. "If anything would have gone south in any way for one second, there is no way people would have escaped."

According to Pasadena officials, neither the city nor the Rose Bowl has received any official complaints as of late Monday afternoon. City staff emphasized that the venue had police, fire prevention teams and private security personnel on site at the stadium. Pasadena also mentioned that every major event at the Rose Bowl undergoes an after-action review to look for improvements.

"I hope the Rose Bowl realizes how serious the situation was. It was actually a nightmare," Dalton said. "I feel like there's a lot of blame to go around, and rightly so. I hope they fix the problem before people die."

CBS News Los Angeles contacted Rose Bowl staff and Live Nation, the concert promoter, but have not received a response.

The next major event at the stadium is the UCLA football game on Aug. 30.