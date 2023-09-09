Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis apologize for any pain caused by their Masterson character letters

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took to Instagram Saturday afternoon, sitting side-by-side in a video post, taking turns speaking, to apologize for any pain caused by the character letters they wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson.

The letters made headlines the day after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life for raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home about two decades ago.

"A couple of months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing," said Kutcher on Instagram.

"They were intended for the judge to read, um, and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that."

Kutcher and Kunis both appeared on "That '70s Show" with Masterson between 1998 and 2006, and in their court-submitted character letters, each credited Masterson for his commitment to his wife and daughter and for discouraging the use of drugs. Kutcher said Masterson has been his friend for 25 years and that they have spent countless hours together as now family friends as well.

"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," said Kunis on Instagram.

Her husband followed, "They were intended for the judge to read, um and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way, we would never want to do that. And we are sorry if that has taken place."

Kunis continued, "Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape."