Firefighters worked to put out a fire that started inside a Lincoln Heights Bank of America in the 2400 block of N. Broadway early Friday morning.

Arson investigators are to determine the cause, as 911 calls came in around 7 a.m. saying a woman with no shoes on lit something on fire while inside the bank.

