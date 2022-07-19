Arraignment postponed for 2 men charged in deadly 7-Eleven crime spree

The two men charged in the string of deadly 7-Eleven robberies across Southern California made their first court appearance Tuesday at a hearing that postponed their arraignment into August.

Malik Patt, 20, wore a blue medical face mask and a chartreuse Orange County jail jumpsuit, while his neighbor, 44-year-old Jason Payne, sat bare-faced in a white T-shirt several feet away in the jury box of a courtroom in Santa Ana. Patt was being held without bail, but Payne's bail was set at $100,000.

The two men have been charged in a string of deadly robberies at 7-Eleven stores and doughnut shops stretching from the Inland Empire to Orange County and into the San Fernando Valley. Two people were killed, one remains in grave condition, and at least three others were wounded in the crime spree.

Patt faces the most serious charges — three counts of murder for the killings of 7-Eleven store clerk Matt Hirsch, customer Matthew Rule, and an unidentified homeless man in North Hills; two counts of attempted murder, three counts of robbery, one count of carjacking and several enhancements that make him eligible for the death penalty.

Payne is considered to be an accomplice in the robberies, but not involved in the killings. He has been charged with multiple felonies.

Their arraignment hearing was delayed until Aug. 18.