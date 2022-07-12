Only on CBSLA: Father of man killed at Brea 7-Eleven shares his son's story

Only on KCAL9: Hear from father of man shot and killed at Brea 7-Eleven

Jim Hirsch was awaken to the most devastating news no parent wants to hear.

His son, 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch, was shot and killed while he was working his overnight shift at a 7-Eleven store in Brea early Monday morning.

Matthew Hirsch was one of two people shot and killed on Monday in a string of armed robberies and shootings at six different 7-Eleven stores in the Southland.

"I am so angry at this," Jim Hirsch told CBSLA Reporter Lesley Marin. "I never thought all the commotion in the world right now would affect me but its under my roof."

"I keep on envisioning what happened what happened in the store. I envision my son laying in the morgue where we can't see him," Jim Hirsch said in an interview exclusively on CBSLA.

Brea Police Department

Jim Hirsch said his son was working alone at the 7-Eleven near Brea Boulevard and Lambert Road when the gunman walked in around 4 a-m. The Brea Police Department released these photos of the suspected gunman who they believe tried to rob the store before he shot Matt.

"I can't tell you how this is going to affect me. I would have done anything for him," Jim Hirsch said.

Hirsch said his son started his job at 7-Eleven six months ago. In a recent text message to a family member, Matt wrote, "working 45 hours a week nights 11 pm to 7 am so super tired."

Matt Hirsch had just turned a page after battling years of addiction.

"He's been struggling ever since and then all of a sudden when things are perfect for him, this has to happen," Jim Hirsch said.

The suspect is still on the loose and Brea PD is looking for any help in tracking down the gunman down.